Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

