Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 1,028 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.