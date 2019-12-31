COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $472,477.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last week, COVA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $472,477.00 and approximately $720,762.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

