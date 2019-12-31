CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $211,382.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, CPChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00580880 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000979 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

