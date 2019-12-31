CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the third quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $861,000.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.