Cred Hits Market Cap of $12.70 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $12.70 million and $836,182.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.