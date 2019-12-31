CREDIT Price Hits $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $129,331.00 and approximately $16,132.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065614 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

