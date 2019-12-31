Creditbit (CRB) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $9,790.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00581972 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

