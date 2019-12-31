Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of CREE opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 0.88. Cree has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cree by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Cree by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

