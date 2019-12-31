Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming Acquires 5,745 Shares of Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 5,745 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,789.50.

CWGL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

