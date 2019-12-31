Critical Survey: DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) versus Home Bancshares (OTCMKTS:HOMB)

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and Home Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.85 $830,000.00 N/A N/A Home Bancshares $788.20 million 4.15 $300.40 million $1.75 11.20

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Profitability

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and Home Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares 35.22% 12.22% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DSA FINL CORP/SH and Home Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Home Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Home Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

