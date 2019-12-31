Critical Survey: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Replimune Group alerts:

57.0% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.01%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $26.66, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -11.03 Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 12.83 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -5.38

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26% Twist Bioscience -197.98% -73.98% -61.66%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.