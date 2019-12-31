Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $50.03 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,862,248 shares of company stock worth $142,200,055.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $308,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $5,258,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

