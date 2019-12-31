CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $27,158.00 and $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007226 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.