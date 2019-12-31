Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $702,685.00 and $2,060.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004298 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00642111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

