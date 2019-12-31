CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

EVD opened at €56.05 ($65.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.58 ($37.88) and a 1 year high of €57.75 ($67.15). The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.24.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.