Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.