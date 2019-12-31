Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Curo Group stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

