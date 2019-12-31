Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.00, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.51.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

