CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.