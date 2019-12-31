CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 5,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

