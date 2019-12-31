Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 7,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,237. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.