Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 302,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Dana by 345.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.