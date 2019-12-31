Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dana by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Dana by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.