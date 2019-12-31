DAPS Coin Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $58,094.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.94 or 0.06012406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.