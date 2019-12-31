DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl Buys 136,000 Shares of Stock

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl acquired 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$10,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,212,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,966.40.

Richard G. Carl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Richard G. Carl bought 4,000 shares of DealNet Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$320.00.

CVE DLS opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. DealNet Capital Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.

DealNet Capital Company Profile

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

