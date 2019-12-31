Decentraland 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.18 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00191628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01328700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, BigONE, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, TOPBTC, UEX, Bancor Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.