Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 69,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

