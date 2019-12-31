Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.05 ($64.01).

DHER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €70.56 ($82.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.14 and a 200-day moving average of €45.01. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52 week high of €71.16 ($82.74).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.