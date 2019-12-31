Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €48.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.16 ($64.14).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €43.26 ($50.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.30. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

