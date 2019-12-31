Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€9.60” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.16) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

