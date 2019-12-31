Dignity Price Hits $0.0009 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Dignity has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity has a market cap of $455,078.00 and $71,497.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

