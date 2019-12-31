Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $230.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.68 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $214.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $912.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.35 million to $917.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $901.69 million, with estimates ranging from $821.64 million to $937.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

