Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

