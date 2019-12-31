DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.18.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.