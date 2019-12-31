Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $86.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $84.53 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.