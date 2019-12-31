Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2973 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSTL opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.