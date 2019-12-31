Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 7.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

