Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 702,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 122,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

