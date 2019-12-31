Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.75 ($3.54).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of DOM traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 320.20 ($4.21). 335,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,700.87). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,810 shares of company stock worth $6,167,580.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.