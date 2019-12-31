DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $204,192.00 and approximately $3,060.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

