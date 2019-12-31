DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,029.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 97.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $53,837.00 and $1,029.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

