Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,906.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $62,906.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

