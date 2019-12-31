DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.83, approximately 71,662 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,076,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Get DURECT alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.