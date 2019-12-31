E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.40 ($10.93) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.52 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

