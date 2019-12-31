Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Purchases $353,702.05 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $353,702.05. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,434. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

