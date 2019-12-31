ebakus Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ebakus has a market cap of $1.00 million and $83,540.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ebakus token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ebakus Token Profile

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,891 tokens. ebakus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com.

ebakus Token Trading

