eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.