eBoost Trading 110.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. eBoost has a market cap of $301,915.00 and $304.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 110.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

