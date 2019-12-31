Edge Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, KuCoin, FCoin and OKEx. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $4,226.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

